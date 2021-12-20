Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared two sweet photos of her growing baby bump but revealed to followers that it’s “difficult” to feel joy about her pregnancy of baby No. 3 following her tragic miscarriage. However, as her pregnancy progresses, she feels she can begin to relax.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy. This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited,” Tori, 30, candidly told her followers on Instagram on Sunday, December 19. “We have seen [the] baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong. … I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently and that has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe!!”

The reality TV star, who has been married to Zach Roloff since July 2015 and shares two children with him, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, added that her husband “makes fun” of her for continuing to go to baby check-up appointments. Her obstetrician also teased her, stating, “by the third [trimester] most women skip out on them.”

The photographer, who previously stated she and Zach, 31, wanted this baby’s sex to be a surprise, also revealed what she thought she would be having.

“My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn’t eat anything. And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl,” she wrote. “My second trimester (gosh it’s gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it’s a boy.”

“I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life,” Tori added. “I can’t believe this is our last Christmas without him/her!”

The couple announced they were expecting their third child in November 2021, just months after Tori’s miscarriage in March. They are set to become a family of five in the spring of 2022.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” Tori shared on Instagram at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. … I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day.”

The soon-to-be mom of three added that Zach was her “unwavering rock” throughout the heartbreaking experience.

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child,” she wrote. “I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day. I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone.”