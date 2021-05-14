Exclusive Matt Damon ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Got Engaged Again

Are there wedding bells in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s future? The rumored couple’s “mutual friends,” including Matt Damon, “wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged again,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“They both say it’s different this time around, it just feels right,” the insider adds. “They picked up right where they left off. They have a deep connection that never really went away.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock;E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

The duo — dubbed Bennifer since they first dated in 2002 — has been sparking reconciliation rumors since late April, almost 20 years after their 2004 split. Weeks after the 51-year-old Hustlers star announced her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez on April 15, the Academy Award winner, 48, was spotted at J. Lo’s Los Angeles home. They also took a trip to Big Sky, Montana together over Mother’s Day weekend.

A separate source told In Touch earlier this month that the former flames “still have chemistry” all these years later. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” the insider added. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

Rene Macura/AP/Shutterstock

Ever since news broke of the actors’ possible romance, celebrities have taken to social media to react. Ben’s close friend and frequent collaborator Matt, 50, was asked to comment on their relationship status during a Tuesday, May 11, interview on the Today show. “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” he joked.

“I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it,” the Ford v. Ferrari alum said. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Ben and Jen first met while starring in the movie Gigli together. In late 2002, the Good Will Hunting actor proposed to the “Jenny From the Block” songstress. Days before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle, the couple announced that they had decided to postpone their wedding “due to the excessive media attention” surrounding the ceremony, according to a joint statement from September 2003. Months later, in January 2004, Ben and Jen called it quits for good.

Despite their split, there seemed to be no animosity between the exes as Ben gushed over J. Lo during multiple interviews throughout the years.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he told InStyle in April. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”