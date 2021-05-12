Hollywood has a lot to say about the possible romantic reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

The duo first met in 2002 on the set of their movie Gigli and started dating shortly thereafter. In November of that same year, the Academy Award winner got down on one knee and proposed. They postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially called it quits in early 2004. Now, nearly 20 years later, the pair is making headlines once again.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

In April 2021, a source told In Touch that Jen and Ben were “hanging out again” after the Hustlers actress broke up with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” the insider said at the time. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

Since then, the actors have been spotted out on multiple occasions. Page Six reported in April that the Argo actor was spotted at her California home in a white vehicle that reportedly belongs to the “Jenny From the Block” singer. Days later, they both attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Ben and Jen further sparked romantic speculation over Mother’s Day weekend in May 2021. The former flames were spotted in Montana together, and a separate source told In Touch that they “still have chemistry” between them. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” the insider explained. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

Prior to their reunion, a third source told In Touch in April 2021 that Ben “still cares” for Jen. “They had a red hot romance at one time and he still thinks about it,” the insider shared. The Good Will Hunting alum further proved the admiration he has for his ex-fiancée while publicly gushing over her during an interview with InStyle that same month. The actor called the musician “the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business.”

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said at the time. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood has reacted to the Bennifer reconciliation rumors.