Thanks to Josh Duhamel, fans know how Jennifer Lopez is doing following her split from Alex Rodriguez!

The actor, 48, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 5, and chatted about working alongside the “On the Floor” songstress, 51, on their upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

“I know you’ve just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez,” host Jimmy Fallon said. “How is J. Lo doing? That’s really what I want to ask.”

The Love, Simon alum replied, “She’s fantastic. I’ve known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Josh replaced actor Armie Hammer in the movie after the Social Network star, 34, stepped down in January amid an ongoing scandal.

“It was very hot, and we were on the run from these pirates and these people that overtook the wedding,” the Jupiter’s Legacy star said, continuing to recount his time on the Shotgun Wedding set. “I’m like I just crawled out of a river half the time in this movie — I’m completely soaked and sweaty — and she’s just gorgeous throughout the movie. So I’m not sure we’re going to look like the perfect couple half the time because I’m this sweaty mess, and she’s, well, J. Lo.”

The duo filmed the flick, which is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2022, amid the Hustlers star’s breakup drama with the 45-year-old former New York Yankees player. The duo announced their split on April 15 following rumors in March that they had called off their engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the exes said in a joint statement to Today. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The former flames started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. Following their split, Jennifer has sparked major reconciliation rumors with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. A source told In Touch in April that the actors “are hanging out again” years after their 2004 breakup.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” the insider added. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”