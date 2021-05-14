The Bennifer era! Jennifer Lopez has fans reminiscing on the early 2000s after sharing a throwback clip from her iconic music video “Jenny From the Block” costarring her then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

J. Lo, 51, took to Instagram to celebrate her chart-topping album This Is Me … Then, which was released in November 2002, by posting a mashup of some of her biggest hits including “All I Have” on Thursday, May 14.

“All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me …Then is my favorite album I’ve ever done … so far!” the singer wrote. “I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years … here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen.”

Jennifer didn’t shout-out the Argo star, 48, in her post, but fans may recall that she did dedicate a track on the album to him titled “Dear Ben.”

“You’re perfect / I just can’t control myself / I can’t be with no one else / Seems I’m addicted to the way you like to touch me / I don’t think they understand / Why I love at your command,” the song begins.

Several fans were ecstatic to see the Grammy-nominated performer paying homage to that time in her life amid the duo’s reunion. “Bennifer is back … so is this album,” one social media user wrote, taking it as confirmation their relationship is back on. “BENNIFER IS ALIVE,” another added.

Ben and Jennifer ignited romance rumors again in late April, 17 years following their public split. After he was spotted visiting the Shades of Blue star’s mansion in Los Angeles, California, the pair has grown even closer. They jetted off to Montana for a week-long vacation in May shortly after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced they were parting ways and are “better as friends” on April 15.

As for where they stand now, the “Let’s Get Loud” performer and The Way Back star “still have chemistry” and are hitting it off, an insider exclusively told In Touch after their trip. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” added the source. “I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes. Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

J. Lo and Ben’s relationship began in 2001 after they costarred in the movie Gigli, with their engagement being announced the next year in November 2002. Although the A-listers decided to call off their wedding in 2003 and broke up in 2004, it looks like Bennifer could be making a big comeback in 2021!