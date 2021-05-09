Ben Affleck honored ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day with a sweet tribute via Instagram.

“So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world,” the Deep Water actor, 48, wrote along with throwback photos of Jen, 49, with their children. “Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

The former couple share kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, together. Despite their ups and downs over the years, Ben and Jen seem to be getting along better than ever in 2021.

“The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they’re both amazing, hands-on parents,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. “They’re getting a lot better these days and are in a great place, which makes coparenting so much easier.”

Even though the A-listers have moved on in their romantic lives — Jen is reportedly back together with boyfriend John Miller while Ben was dating ex Ana De Armas — their roles as coparents will always be important. Aside from “[going] to each other’s houses [to] catch up over coffee,” Ben and Jen have also been spotted countless times at church and on other outings with their kiddos.

It seems the Good Will Hunting alum and the Alias actress are doing everything they can to be the best dad and mom possible, and there’s no doubt it’s paying off. “Despite everything Ben and Jen have been through, the kids couldn’t be more grounded,” a separate source told the outlet. “Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are so well-behaved and polite.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2016, the mom of three revealed how she’d “lost the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter’s wedding” following their split. Fast forward to 2021, however, and that’s no longer the case.

“When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” the 13 Going on 30 star explained to InStyle in March. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

As for Ben, he admitted their divorce was his “biggest regret.” In a February 2020 interview with The New York Times, the director admitted, “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse.”

He continued, “Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

A source exclusively told In Touch afterward that Jen “was surprised” by the revelation. “She was touched by his honesty. She’s impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.”