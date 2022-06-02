Mama June: From Not to Hot star June “Mama June” Shannon has been on reality TV since 2012. After nearly 10 years in the spotlight, Shannon still rakes in a pretty penny each month. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is less than impressive.

Days after it was announced that June had married boyfriend Justin Shroud after less than a year of dating, In Touch confirmed that she had lost custody of her teenage daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, to her older daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon). Through court documents obtained by In Touch, June’s financial status was revealed.

So how much is Mama June’s net worth? Find out how she makes her money, below.

What Is June’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the mother of four is worth a less-than-impressive $50,000.

How Much Money Does Mama June Make?

Shannon’s finances were revealed following her custody battle with Efird over Thompson.

While the Toddlers & Tiaras alum’s “only certain income is disability,” which amounts to just over $1,000 per month, the reality star brings in a whopping $25,000 per month, according to docs obtained by In Touch.

Though it’s unclear where the remaining $24k comes from, it’s safe to assume it is at least partly due to her hit WEtv series.

In addition to the show, the Georgia native has various business ventures to help subsidize her income, including a line of merchandise which she sells through her website and a 5-star rated Cameo profile where she charges fans $90 for a personalized video.

June also makes money as an Instagram influencer, through paid partnerships and ads shared to her followers.

How Does Mama June Spend Her Money?

Prior to her relationship with husband Shroud, Shannon dated Eugene “Geno” Doak. Their relationship drama was documented during season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot until their split in 2021, which she confirmed in August of that year. The former couple struggled with addiction together during their relationshiphad a toxic relationship for nearly five years, including substance abuse issues and domestic violence accusations.

After revealing they spent more than $150,000 on cocaine in a six-month span, as revealed on her spinoff Mama June: Family Crisis in June 2020, they accepted help and agreed to go to rehab.

“I always wake up every morning and tell myself I’m gonna stay clean for the next 24 hours,” she told Us Weekly in March 2021.

Does Mama June Pay Child Support?

Following her custody battle over Thompson, Shannon is required to pay $800 in child support per month to Efird, who now has sole custody of Thompson.