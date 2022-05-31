Wedding bells! Mama June Shannon and husband Justin Shroud got married in a private courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022, In Touch can confirm. The Sun was the first to report the news.

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021 after she posted an Instagram video showing off the auto mechanic’s tattoos. Justin, 34, and the reality star, 42, have had a whirlwind romance and started shopping for engagement rings five months after dating.

However, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star claimed that their trip to Kay Jewelers in Alabama was completely innocent. “No, baby, let me tell you something. This ring has been on my hand for nine years,” she told In Touch at the time. “There’s been so many stories and I’m like, ‘Look, baby, this has been on my hand for nine years.’”

In May 2022, Mama June revealed that her new beau has been supportive of her weight loss journey and prefers “thicker girls.”

“He understands, like, what I’ve been through. Like, he knows everything and I’ve been able to share parts of my life that I’ve not ever been able to share with anybody,” she said. “He’s able to know, like, what’s going on. He knows what’s going on in my past. He knows what went on, what’s going on now. And he’s like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna love you through it.’”

The TLC star found love after breaking things off with her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak, whom she introduced to fans during season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The former couple had a nearly five year toxic relationship that involved substance abuse. After spending more than $150,000 on cocaine in a six-month span, they accepted help and agreed to go to rehab while recovering from their addiction on We TV’s Family Crisis.

The reality personalities split in 2021, although the reason is unknown. Mama June confirmed the breakup in August 2021 during an Instagram Live. “If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram,” she said during the live video. “If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

