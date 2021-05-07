You might think you know all about Mama June Shannon, but perhaps you don’t know much about her four kids.

The From Not to Hot star shares daughter Anna Marie “Chickadee“ Cardwell with ex David Dunn, daughters Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, making up her blended family.

After raising four girls in the limelight, June revealed that she learned some lessons along the way, including when to set rules and give them freedom. The Georgia native said she is happy to see her daughters embracing their unique styles and personalities in a May 2021 interview.

“I want them to express themselves,” the WE tv personality told Us Weekly, saying she didn’t mind that Lauryn got “tattooed the hell up before she turned 18.”

When it comes to her kids going on dates and having cell phones, however, June said she took a firmer approach and did not allow them to do either until they turned 13.

“Pumpkin is the rebel [of] the family, so she would try to get a cell phone,” June shared about some of the phases her daughters went through. “She would get these, like, prepaid cell phones. You know what I’m saying? And then I would find them, and I would just bust them up.”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star admitted their reality TV fame has caused them to deal with negativity, which they have tried to take in stride. June said it does bother her, though, that haters have come out of the woodwork over Alana’s maturing style.

“Alana is 15 and she got [bashed for] some of these, what I call, stripper eyelashes, but I don’t mind,” June said, before reflecting on their Toddlers & Tiaras days. “I got bashed because when she was 5 and she was doing pageants, we were doing all of the hair and makeup. Now she’s 15, and it’s still a crime [even though], like, Alana isn’t that 5-year-old girl anymore.”

