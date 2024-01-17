Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson accused her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, of taking money from her amid her drug addiction battle.

“You don’t really give a f–k that you took our money!” Alana, 18, tearfully told June, 44, in a teaser clip for the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis. “That’s the real problem!”

June fired back by explaining that she “used [the money] in [her] drug addiction.”

The intense interaction continued as Alana approached June’s husband, Justin Stroud, to ask if he knew that she “had stole money” from her. The matriarch then shouted, “It was not money stolen.”

The trailer concluded with Alana admitting that she was willing to do what was necessary in order to get justice. “I mean, she’s my mother but if I gotta put her in jail, I will,” she said in a confessional.

Not only did the teaser clip hint at the family drama, but fans also watched Alana contemplate her plans after she graduated high school, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer diagnosis and her wedding planning process to Eldridge Toney.

June has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, and she previously revealed in March 2021 that she spent $900,000 on drugs during the ​worst point in her addiction. She added that she “went into rehab with $1.75 to [her] name” and “came out with nothing.”

The mother of four and her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested in March 2019 on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. June took a plea deal and agreed to serve 100 hours of community service, while she also began to take her sobriety journey more seriously.

June further opened up about the money she spent during her addiction while talking to the Daily Mail in May 2023. “I’ve gone back to being like penny pinching,” she said about her finances, adding that Justin, 35, called her a “money hoarder.”

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv

“I think about a lot of things I could do with that money,” she said while recalling the cash she spent on drugs. “My husband tells me all the time that I can’t dwell on it.”

While she admitted to regretting her past mistakes, June said that she doesn’t remember many things about that part of her life. “Just bits and pieces and stuff, but the biggest, stupidest thing I’ve done is spend that much money on drugs,” the reality star said.

Fans will get to watch the drama unfold when Mama June: Family Crisis returns on WeTV Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. ET.