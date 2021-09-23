Mama June Shannon revealed she is feeling unstoppable after her split from longtime boyfriend Geno Doak.

“I’m loving myself more and more everyday,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, wrote via Twitter while showing off her makeover and lip-syncing Tay Money’s hit track “Bussin” on Thursday, September 23. “I’m awesome, life is awesome. No one can keep me down.”

I’m loving myself more and more everyday I’m awesome life is awesome no one can keep me down pic.twitter.com/FEsqDKFwYv — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) September 22, 2021

In her recent social media posts, June mostly sports a shoulder-length ‘do, but in her latest video, her hair draped down her back and was styled in beachy waves with bangs that framed her face.

The Toddlers & Tiaras alum donned a similar length in a photo she shared in June, having debuted a mid-1980s inspired crimped look at the time alongside an inspirational quote, which read, “Through it all I try to keep a smile on my face.”

June confirmed that she and Geno, 45, parted ways in August, although she didn’t disclose the reason behind their breakup while commenting on the rumors about their relationship status. The now-exes started dating in 2017.

“If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram,” the WE tv star told fans during an Instagram Live video, hinting they had called it quits long before the news broke. “If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

That same month, Geno was sentenced to 16 months for a crack cocaine case in Alabama after copping a plea deal.

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Courtesy June Shannon/Instagram

After doing a joint stint in rehab with Geno last year, June said she has been focused on staying sober for the sake of herself and her four daughters, Anna, 27, Jessica, 24, Lauryn, 21, and Alana, 16. During that time, Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) went to live with her older sister Lauryn, who recently welcomed baby No. 2.

June, who previously documented her weight loss journey on her show Mama June: From Not to Hot, told In Touch exclusively that she gained 70 pounds amid the coronavirus quarantine in November 2020. Despite her setback, the mom of four said she was eating “gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible” and committed to seeing results.

In a separate interview with In Touch, the Georgia native said she had the utmost respect for Lauryn helping out with Alana while she was away at rehab.

“Even though [Lauryn] didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did,” June shared in March 2021. “In our family … we’ve always stuck together.”