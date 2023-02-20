Just married – again! June “Mama June” Shannon and Justin Stroud exchanged vows during a Panama City, Florida, wedding nearly one year after they eloped.

The oceanfront ceremony, which was held at SpringHill Suites, was attended by June’s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Additionally, her grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley were also in attendance.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

The wedding marks a special moment for June, 43, and her family, who have had a distant relationship amid her drug problems.

“This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. “So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!”

June also revealed why she and Justin, 34, opted for a smaller ceremony. “We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids,” she explained. “All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

The mother of four stunned in a classic floral gown from David’s Bridal, while the groom paired his tuxedo with Jordan sneakers.

Fans will get to watch the intimate ceremony during the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which premieres on WE tv on Friday, May 5.

June and Justin’s beach wedding comes after they tied the knot in March 2022.

Three months after their first wedding, June took to TikTok to confirm that she and Justin are husband and wife. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment,” she wrote alongside the clip, which she posted via Instagram on June 1, 2022.

The couple then flashed their wedding rings at the camera as they declared they’re “off the market.” June added, “When you know, you just know.”

June revealed her relationship with Justin in October 2021 when she posted an Instagram video that showed off his tattoos. After making their romance Instagram official, the duo sparked wedding rumors when they were spotted engagement ring shopping in March 2022.

Following their first nuptials, Alana, 18, admitted to E! News in July 2022 that her mother’s marriage caught her “by surprise.” The Toddlers and Tiaras alum added that June “was always one to say she would never get married.”