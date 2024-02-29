Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson revealed her concerns about moving to Colorado following her high school graduation in a teaser clip for Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

While Alana, 18, had been open about her reservations to move to Colorado for school, she argued that she can’t leave because her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird needs help raising her kids. However, Lauryn, 24, insisted that her younger sister should take the leap and move.

After Lauryn left the house to run errands, Alana became frustrated with her young nephews and niece and handed the kids over to their father, Josh Efird. “You guys can’t even do it without me,” she told Josh, 27. “Y’all guys need me here to babysit.”

Josh and Lauryn – who tied the knot in 2018 – share kids Ella, 6, Bentley, 2, and twins Sylus and Stella, 20 months.

Josh insisted that he and Lauryn “didn’t need” Alana to help, though she fired back, “I don’t think so because if I wasn’t here, who was Pumpkin just gonna drop the kids off with?”

“I could always go to college around here to help y’all out with the kids,” she continued.

However, Josh said it wasn’t necessary for Alana to go to college locally and assured her that he and Lauryn are more than capable of taking care of their kids.

“I don’t think I can leave. Like, Pumpkin and Josh really need me here,” Alana said in a confessional. “They need my help.”

A producer then called out Alana for lying, and said that helping Lauryn and Josh with the kids is not the real reason she doesn’t want to move. The producer wouldn’t let Alana off the hook and asked her why she had second thoughts about relocating to a new state.

“What if it’s not a good idea to move so far?” Alana asked. After noting that she wasn’t sure if her her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, would be able to go due to his legal troubles, Alana pointed out that she won’t be close to her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell amid her cancer battle. She continued, “I don’t want something bad to happen to Anna and then, like, I’m so far away. Like, I can’t get to her.”

WEtv

Alana added that the entire situation is “very overwhelming,” “confusing” and “stressful.”

Despite her concerns, Alana confirmed in July 2023 that she and Dralin, 22, were moving to Denver so that she could study nursing. “I think he’s more excited to move there than me,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the move. “He’s ready to move out of our small town and experience something new, too.”

Meanwhile, Anna sadly died at the age of 29 in December 2023 following her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Their mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, confirmed her death in an Instagram post on December 10, 2023. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” the TV personality wrote at the time. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”