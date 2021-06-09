Mama June Shannon has been an open book about her struggles with addiction and how it has impacted her family dynamic. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star is now nearing 17 months sober with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, making her excited about the brighter future they could share together.

“I don’t have all the answers, but you know, I always wake up every morning and tell myself I’m gonna stay clean for the next 24 hours,” the Georgia resident told Us Weekly in March about how she has changed up her party-loving lifestyle. “No matter what COVID virus is happening, no matter what kind of mood I’m in.”

June said she hit rock bottom before becoming committed to her sobriety journey, revealing she had $1.75 to her name and was living out of a car with Geno prior to entering rehab for drug abuse. Before her March 2019 arrest, she spent “like $750,000” on drugs, the WE tv personality told the outlet.

The Toddlers & Tiaras alum said a turning point came when Geno started crying when they were inside a chapel one afternoon, suggesting they go to treatment for their drug addictions.

“My goal is to live day by day,” the mom of four said. “I would like to get some of this weight off of me and, you know, eventually, it will happen, but my sobriety and mending my relationships with the kids [are what] I’m getting back into.”

On the show, June has been sharing her plans to get back on track with her finances while mending the strained relationship she has with her kids, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

In November 2020, June revealed she was also striving to reach her weight loss goals with diet and exercise while catching up exclusively with In Touch. The reality star dished, “I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible.”

