Cute couple alert! Mama June was spotted hiking with boyfriend Justin Stroud in Los Angeles on January 21, and they looked so in love. But who is her new man? Keep scrolling to get to know him.

He Enjoys the Outdoors

During their date, the pair walked hand-in-hand often taking breaks to pack on the PDA and snap photos together. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star looked casual in a purple sweatshirt and gray pants, while her beau rocked tan pants, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

He’s a Tattoo Artist

In October 2021, June hinted at a “new boo” while showing off a photo of his fresh forearm ink to her Instagram. At the time, she didn’t give any clues as to who her love interest was and only tagged the tattoo artist.

“@princeofink always doing an awesome job thanks for hooking up my new boo with some ink see ya soon.” He’s also an auto mechanic.

Snorlax / MEGA

He Was Arrested

According to court docs obtained by The Sun, Justin had an outstanding arrest warrant on him in Alabama. In November 2019, he was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as burglary at a dwelling in the third degree and theft of property.

He pleaded guilty to the latter two charges. The district attorney’s office, who oversaw Justin’s case, stated he was on probation and was hit with the violation on October 26, 2021.

Justin’s attorney, who represented him on the case, told the outlet, “I’m not aware of any new warrants and the case I represented him on is closed.”

Mama June Is Smitten

Mama June opened up about her dating life in December, getting candid about her love life on Facebook. “If they truly make you happy and they are who you want to be with for the rest of your life just make sure they know you are appreciative, grateful and thankful to have them and lucky to have them tell them you love them even you are mad,” she wrote.

The mother of four broke up with her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak last year and was briefly linked to TikToker Jordan McCollum before finding happiness with Justin.