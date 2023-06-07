Still fighting. Mama June Shannon’s oldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

Anna’s cancer diagnosis was discovered after she complained about stomach aches and underwent a series of tests. Cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung. According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

The mother of two – who welcomed daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee during previous relationships – underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February, TMZ reported the following month.

Mama June previously opened up about her daughter’s disease, telling In Touch in May, “She is doing OK.”

“She has had two rounds of chemo. She goes for her third round next week,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star said ahead of the season 6 premiere. “The second round was a little bit rough on her.”

June continued, “She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer. We’re going through emotions as a family.”

“I know as her mother, if I’m struggling some days, I know she has to be really struggling some days. You know, we have her good and our bad days,” the mother of four added.

Just one week later, Anna broke her silence for the first time since her diagnosis via Instagram alongside a selfie with boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo. Yesterday was [a] pretty good day but did get a little [sick] and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she shared on May 10. “Over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good [sic].”

The reality star is not letting cancer slow her down, however. Anna, along with her mom and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, was seen cheering on Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson as she graduated from high school on May 20, just three days before her own daughter graduated from elementary school.

“I am one proud mama right now, and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader,” she shared via Facebook at the time. “Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out. I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Keep scrolling for the latest updates on Anna’s health amid her cancer battle.