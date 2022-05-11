Exclusive Mama June Reveals Reason Why She Skipped Her Family’s Easter Celebration: ‘It’s Been Like That For Years’

No drama. Mama June Shannon set the record straight about why she didn’t spend Easter with her kids during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

Last month, June’s daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Sharon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, were in attendance for an Easter celebration in McIntyre, Georgia, with Lauryn’s husband Josh Efird’s family.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but like birthdays are big in our family,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star tells In Touch. “So holidays, they normally spend with like, Josh’s family. It’s been like that for years.”

“It’s not like I didn’t wanna be there,” June adds. “They always go do other things and have always been like that. Yeah. So for us, birthdays are more special.”

While June celebrated Easter Sunday with other family members, Lauryn, 22, spent quality time with her sisters, Josh and their kids Ella, 4, and Bentley, 10 months. Alana’s boyfriend, Drawing Carswell, also joined the family for the holiday festivities.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

In addition to revealing why she spent Easter away from her kids, June also reflected on Lauryn’s reported pregnancy. It was reported in April that Lauryn and Josh are expecting twins just nine months after welcoming baby No. 2. However, the couple has not confirmed the pregnancy.

When asked her thoughts on Lauryn’s current pregnancy, June said her daughter “doesn’t” need more kids. “She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” the mother of four tells In Touch.

The reality star is about eight months along in her pregnancy with a girl and a boy and has an approximate due date of June 18, according to TMZ. Lauryn and Josh married in April 2018 during a Las Vegas ceremony just four months after they welcomed Ella.

Additionally, June gave an update about her “love, hate relationship” with Lauryn. “That’s just how it is. I mean, just being totally blunt about it,” the reality star says. “She can get all up in her feelings, but I can too.”

Despite acknowledging their strained relationship, June took a moment to praise Lauryn as a “good mom.”

Similar to June, Lauryn hasn’t always had the best things to say about her mother. In April 2021, she claimed June played a negative role in her marriage to Josh. “I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said of her marriage during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

Lauryn added that June wasn’t entirely to blame for their issues, though she played a role in causing problems in their marriage. “We’ve been together since we were kids and now, we’re adults,” she shared. “We now have two kids to take care of with Alana and Ella, you know, two different people, let alone [one] is 15.”

In 2020, the parents took June’s youngest daughter Alana into their home while the former Here Comes Honey Book Boo star completed a stint in rehab and focused on her sobriety. “We had to uproot our entire family … move. Then we had to take Alana right after we got married and just had our own first child,” Lauryn said at the time. “We couldn’t really enjoy that. So, it for sure sucks … I do feel like the biggest problem with us is mainly my mom.”