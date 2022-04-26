Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Has Grown Up Since Becoming a TLC Star! See Her Transformation in Photos

From being a TLC star to expecting twins with her husband, Joshua Efird, Lauryn ‘Pumkpin’ Efird (née Shannon) has grown up so much over the years. Keep reading to learn more about her transformation.

After becoming a reality TV fixture during her years on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn has also been there for her family during some rough times as an adult.

When her mother, Mama June Shannon, checked into rehab in Florida for issues with addiction, Lauryn started taking care of her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Stepping up for the family in such a big way did not got unnoticed by June. The mom of four spoke with In Touch about how Lauryn went above and beyond as a daughter.

“Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure to Alana], she did, and you know, in our family,” the TLC star said in March 2021. “We’ve always stuck together.”

In addition to being a mother figure to Alana, Lauryn’s life was transformed with the arrival of her daughter, Ella Grace, and son Bentley with husband Joshua.

“Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” Lauryn revealed in December 2017 about the arrival of her daughter, and her first child with Joshua. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Lauryn and Joshua welcomed Bentley in June 2021. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” Pumpkin wrote in the caption of her post showing photos of their little bundle of joy. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

Over the years, Lauryn has also documented what it’s like to see Ella grow up. “Screaming happy 4th birthday to my sweet, loving, & sassy girl,” she wrote about Ella’s 4th birthday. “Ohhh how the years have just flown by. You’re one of the smartest little ones I know. The way you love me, your daddy, lana, & your sweet bubba just shows what a beautiful soul we’ve created. I’d move the sun and the moon for y’all Ella Grace.”

Now, the parents of two are expecting to have twice as many total kids. Nine months after the pair welcomed Bentley, In Touch confirmed that Lauryn and Joshua are expecting twins in April 2022.

Scroll through the photos below to see Lauryn’s complete transformation over the years.