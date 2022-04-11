Double trouble! Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) is pregnant with twins nine months after she gave birth to baby No. 2, In Touch can confirm.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 22, is seven months along her pregnancy with a girl and a boy with an approximate due date of June 18, according to TMZ. She shares 4-year-old daughter Ella and 9-month-old son Bentley with husband Joshua Efird. Pumpkin and Joshua tied the knot in April 2018 in Las Vegas, four months after welcoming Ella to the world.

On March 8, the mom of two shared a sweet Instagram carousel of family photos, featuring Joshua, 25, and their two kids, looking like one happy bunch.

“Photo dump,” she captioned the post, with the first shot featuring her husband cuddling up with Bentley in bed. The next few slides mostly included images of the kids, one of which showed Ella feeding her baby brother his bottle while sitting on the couch.

In April 2021, Pumpkin exclusively explained to In Touch how she felt about expanding her family.

“I don’t really know cause I’m kinda in between both,” she said at the time about whether she wanted to have more kids. “Like, life is good with Ella. My life has been super complicated over the past two years and she’s kind of been my light throughout that. So it’s just like, I kinda go on both the fences. You know, who knows?

Later that month, she announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 in an Instagram post.

In June 2021, the couple celebrated with an adorable baby shower with Mama June, 42, and her other daughters Jessica “Chubbs,” “Chickadee” Cardwell and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon. The party featured charming, thematic decor for the arrival of the baby boy, including blue and yellow balloons, tablecloths, flowers and intricately crafted cookies that spelled out Bentley’s name and the word “baby.”

Upon Bentley’s July 2021 birth, Pumpkin shared her very first photo of him via Instagram that month.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions, our baby boy has finally made his debut,” the reality TV star captioned a picture of her then-newborn. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Six days later, Pumpkin uploaded a photo of her toddler kissing baby Bentley’s forehead, showing how much big sister Ella loved her little brother from the start.

“The love of a sibling is one of life’s greatest blessings,” the mama captioned her Instagram post at the time.