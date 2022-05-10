Mama June Shannon shared a cryptic response when asked about her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon)’s reported pregnancy during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

It was reported in April that Pumpkin, 22, is expecting twins with husband Joshua Efird just nine months after welcoming baby No. 2. However, the couple has not confirmed the pregnancy.

When asked her thoughts on the matter, June, 42, says Pumpkin “doesn’t” need more kids. “She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star tells In Touch.

The reality star is about eight months along in her pregnancy with a girl and a boy and has an approximate due date of June 18, according to TMZ. Pumpkin shares 4-year-old daughter Ella and 10-month-old son Bentley with Joshua, 25. The couple married in April 2018 during a Las Vegas ceremony just four months after they welcomed Ella.

June also gave an update about her “love, hate relationship” with Pumpkin during the interview. “That’s just how it is. I mean, just being totally blunt about it,” the TV personality says. “She can get all up in her feelings, but I can too.”

However, June added that Pumpkin is a “good mom” though her kids are “spoiled like hell.”

It’s possible that June isn’t involved in Pumpkin’s latest pregnancy, as the mother-daughter duo have had a strained relationship over the years. Back in April 2021, Pumpkin claimed her mother played a negative role in her marriage to Josh.

“I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star said of her marriage at the time during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

The expectant mother added that June wasn’t entirely to blame for their issues, though she certainly played a role in causing problems in their relationship. “We’ve been together since we were kids and now, we’re adults,” Pumpkin shared. “We now have two kids to take care of with Alana and Ella, you know, two different people, let alone [one] is 15.”

In 2020, Pumpkin and Josh took June’s youngest daughter Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) into their home while the mother of four completed a stint in rehab and focused on her sobriety. “We had to uproot our entire family … move. Then we had to take Alana right after we got married and just had our own first child,” Pumpkin said at the time. “We couldn’t really enjoy that. So, it for sure sucks … I do feel like the biggest problem with us is mainly my mom.”

Mama June: Road to Redemption returns Friday, May 13.