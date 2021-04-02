Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) addresses how Mama June’s drama has impacted her marriage with husband Joshua Efird in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, revealing it is the “biggest problem” they are currently facing.

“I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” the WE tv personality, 21, tells In Touch amid new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption. Lauryn and Joshua tied the knot in April 2018.

Courtesy Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird/Instagram

Lauryn says that June isn’t entirely to blame, but she has certainly played a role in causing their relationship some strife. “We’ve been together since we were kids and now, we’re adults,” the mom of one shares. “We now have two kids to take care of with Alana and Ella, you know, two different people, let alone [one] is 15.”

Joshua and Lauryn welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Ella, in December 2017. In 2020, the couple took Lauryn’s younger sister Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) into their home while June, 41, completed a stint in rehab and focused on her sobriety.

“I can go buy Ella a Barbie and Alana needs a $200 pair of shoes,” Lauryn tells In Touch, noting it’s taken some adjusting to become a caretaker of two children. “So, we’re on different scales here when it comes to that.”

The From Not to Hot star says their life changes have also taken a toll on her connection with Joshua. “We had to uproot our entire family … move. Then we had to take Alana right after we got married and just had our own first child,” Lauryn explains about the unexpected transition. “We couldn’t really enjoy that. So, it for sure sucks … I do feel like the biggest problem with us is mainly my mom.”

June, who recently opened up about her lymphedema and lipidemia diagnosis, has been making an effort to stay clean while Alana remains with Lauryn.

Courtesy of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon/Instagram; MEGA

The mom of four previously told In Touch she is “really proud” of Lauryn for handling her new responsibilities with grace while she was away. “Even though [Lauryn] didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together,” June said in mid-March.

Now, Lauryn says she is hopeful that in time, both of her relationships can heal and grow to be even stronger. “I can’t tell the future,” she tells In Touch. “But I do know that relationships really aren’t perfect. And so like, I would think something was wrong if we didn’t argue, if I’m being completely honest.”

New episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.