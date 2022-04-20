Lauryn ‘Pumkpin’ Efird (née Shannon) is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her twins, but who is her husband Joshua Efird?

The TLC star tied the knot with Joshua when she was 18 years old in a wedding in Las Vegas back in May 2018. However, the couple’s journey down the aisle wasn’t easy.

Lauryn’s mother, Mama June, made it clear during their time on From Hot to Not that she wasn’t the biggest fan of her daughter’s then-fiancé. “I told him he needs to get a better job if he’s going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I’ll be there saying, ‘Boom motherf–ker,’” Mama June said on the show. “Pumpkin doesn’t understand bills. Like, she’s always coming [to me saying], ‘Hey, I need $100. Hey, I need gas.’ But if Josh thinks I’m always going to be him and Pumpkin’s safety net … They got another damn thing coming.”

From living separately to disagreements about Mama June’s addiction, Mama June: Road to Redemption documented the couple’s many highs and lows in their relationship.

“I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” Pumpkin told In Touch in April 2021 of her and Josh’s “biggest problem” at the time. “We’ve been together since we were kids and now, we’re adults.”

Despite the rough patches, Lauryn has always known Josh was the one with whom she would end up. “So 1 year and 11 months ago god put this handsome man into my life,” she gushed on her Instagram in February 2017 adding a heart emoji. “Little did I know he would also be the man I marry. I can’t thank god enough for allowing him to be a part of my life together.”

Photo Courtesy of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird/Instagram

Lauryn and Joshua currently share 4-year-old Ella and 9-month-old Bentley. Prior to the birth of Bentley, the two “had already come to terms” that Ella may be their only child as it had taken the reality star time to get pregnant again.

“Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant,” she told People in July 2021. “Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.” At the time, it was a “big deal” as Josh was working in South Carolina and it ultimately led to him asking Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, Sugar Bear Thompson for a job closer to home.

In Touch confirmed on April 11, 2022, that the pair are expecting twins. The Mama June: Road to Redemption alum is approximately seven months along with a due date around June 18, sources told TMZ.