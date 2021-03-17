Mark your calendars! Mama June: Road to Redemption is returning to WE tv with new episodes detailing Mama June Shannon’s sobriety journey, quarantine with boyfriend Geno Doak and so much more. Find out the premiere date and get details about what to expect in the upcoming season of her reality series, below.

What Will Fans Get to See This Season?

After completing her stint at a Florida-based rehab facility, the TLC alum was ready to stay clean and reconcile any strained relationships she had with loved ones.

“She just wants us all to go back to the way things used to be,” her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird said in a teaser clip. June realized she had to make up for lost time and prove that she was taking her sobriety seriously. “I’ve gotta continuously show Pumpkin that I’ve changed,” she added in a solo confessional.

Dana Mixer / MEGA

While June was away, Pumpkin stepped up to watch younger sister Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo). “It’s hard taking care of Alana and taking care of [my daughter] Ella,” Pumpkin said. “It’s like I’m drowning.”

There will be no shortage of drama following June’s intervention. Viewers will get to see a custody battle, family feuds and how the Toddlers & Tiaras alum adjusted to being in lockdown with Geno amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How Is Mama June Doing After Rehab?

The Georgia native revealed she was ready to kick her fitness journey into high gear during an exclusive interview with In Touch in November 2020.

“I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” June shared about her plans to lose 70 pounds post-rehab. “For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that’s not a big issue for me.”

The From Not to Hot star also revealed she had to get creative with her workouts amid the global health crisis. “Honestly, because we’re in South Florida, they’re starting to shut stuff down and they’ve been restrictive,” June told In Touch. “It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing [outdoors] because it is hard. They’re [stricter] down here, especially with the [coronavirus] numbers starting to go up again.”

When Is Mama June: Road to Redemption Back On?

The new season premieres on Friday, March 19, at 9 p.m. on WE tv.