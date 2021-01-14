Off the market! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson revealed she has a boyfriend during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, January 13.

“You gotta boyfriend?” one follower inquired, to which Honey Boo Boo, 15, responded, “Yessss.” Although she didn’t divulge the identity of her mystery man, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said life “couldn’t be better” in a later slide.

Courtesy Alana Thompson/Instagram

The From Not to Hot star, who first appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras when she was just 5 years old, has been feeling more confident than ever since opening up about her fitness journey on October 28.

“Looking pretty. Are you working on losing weight also?” a fan asked after Alana posted a selfie via Instagram. “Yes ma’am,” the former TLC star replied.

That being said, Alana is never afraid to shut down haters on social media. “Your opinion [doesn’t] make my money [smiley face emoji]. [I know, I know] my mirror is dirty,” she captioned a Boomerang clip on November 23 that showed her posing in a bathroom while sticking her tongue out.

“It does [though],” a troll argued before Alana turned off the comment section on her post. “It doesn’t hun. I make money if you like me or not [laughing emoji],” the WE tv alum replied.

Another user jumped in and said, “You made money because everyone has a positive opinion about you, which got [your] views up and gained you popularity. If nobody liked you, then it wouldn’t have been the same.”

The reality teen shut down the shadiness altogether. “But your one hating opinion toward me ain’t going to stop my money from coming in, so I could really care less [kissing face emoji],” she clapped back.

At the moment, Honey Boo Boo is living with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (formerly Shannon) after their mother, Mama June Shannon, finished her stint in rehab and began her sobriety journey.

Pumpkin, 21 who is married to husband Joshua Efird, stepped in to take care of her younger sister while June, 41, spent time at a Florida-based rehab facility in 2020.

“[Joshua and I] went basically from raising a 2-year-old overnight to now raising a 2-year-old and a 14-year-old. So, it’s two different age groups right there,” Lauryn explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

She added, “It’s been very difficult because … she is younger and she needs her mom. So, it’s been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her ‘sister mom’ … She’s lived with her mom her entire life and now she had to uproot and move out of that home and move in with us.”

Pumpkin confirmed Alana is “still with” her in an Instagram comment on January 5.

Time will tell if Alana reveals her man!