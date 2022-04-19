Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Celebrates Easter Amid Pregnancy With Babies No. 3 and No. 4

Easter festivities! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird took part in Easter activities with her family in McIntyre, Georgia, while patiently awaiting the arrival of her twins.

While most of the family members like Jessica “Chubbs” Sharon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were in attendance for the holiday celebration, Mama June Shannon decided to spend the day elsewhere.

Instead, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star enjoyed brunch with other members of the family. Anna Cardwell was also missing from the family gathering, however, she posted a picture of her boyfriend, Eldridge Tony, and her cat on Sunday, April 17.

“What my night looks like ahah,” her caption read with the hashtags “catlover” and “catmom” included. “They are both on top of me and if one ain’t twitching in there sleep the other one is but you got to love them.”

The rest of the family, however, spent their Easter Sunday hosting a traditional easter egg hunt for Pumpkin’s two children, Bentley, 9 months, and Ella, 4. Pumpkin’s husband, Josh Efird, and Alana’s boyfriend, Drawing Carswell, also enjoyed the holiday with the family.

In Touch exclusively confirmed on April 11, 2022, that the TLC personality is expecting twins. Although she is expecting two new bundles of joy, Pumpkin revealed her thoughts on having more children to In Touch back in April 2021.

“I don’t really know cause I’m kinda in between both,” she said.

“Like, life is good with Ella,” she added. “My life has been super complicated over the past two years and she’s kind of been my light throughout that. So it’s just like, I kinda go on both the fences. You know, who knows?

Later that month, Pumpkin announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “Well we got our perfect pair to complete our little family!” her June 2021 Instagram caption read. “In July we will be introducing our precious baby boy Bentley Jameson.”

The reality star announced the birth of her son, Bentley, on July, 21, 2021, with personal information about the delivery. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” her Instagram caption read. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

Days later, Pumpkin shared a sweet picture of her daughter, Ella, kissing her new baby brother. “The love of a sibling is one of life’s greatest blessings,” the caption read.

