Boy and girl mom! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) is adjusting to a new family dynamic after the arrival of her and husband Joshua Efird’s son, Bentley Jameson, making their daughter, Ella Grace, a first-time big sister.

The toddler was smiling from ear to ear while holding her baby brother in a sweet snap shared on Ella’s Instagram account upon their return home. Bentley’s hair took center stage in another close-up portrait posted via Lauryn’s page on July 25.

“Is that some ginger hair on that little cutie?” one fan asked in the comments section, while another added, “Omg his red hair!!!”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star announced the birth of her second child on July 21, revealing some details about his delivery in her caption. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at two to three centimeters with heavy contractions, our baby boy has finally made his debut,” Lauryn wrote about her labor experience while sharing the first pics of their bundle of joy.

Joshua and Lauryn previously shared the news they were expecting baby No. 2 in April, telling their social media followers, “We are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier.” The parents of two have been married since April 2018, and they welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, in December 2017.

With the arrival of baby Bentley, this summer has been full of exciting moments for the Shannon brood. Last month, Mama June reunited with all four of her daughters for the first time in six years at Lauryn’s baby shower. Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) gathered for the celebrations and posed for family photos.

Lauryn has been taking care of her younger sister, Alana, since 2020, when June went to a Florida-based rehab facility to overcome her battle with addiction. Now, the TLC personality is getting used to having another little one at home.

Just a few months before Bentley’s arrival, June told In Touch exclusively how proud she is of Lauryn for coming through when she really needed someone to lend a helping hand. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure to Alana], she did, and you know, in our family,” the Toddlers & Tiaras alum said about Lauryn in March. “We’ve always stuck together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lauryn’s baby boy, Bentley!