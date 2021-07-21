He’s Here! Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Josh Efird

He’s here! Mama June: Road to Redemption star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Joshua Efird. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 21, to announce her newborn son’s arrival.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut 💙🥺. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️. @official_josh_efird,” Lauryn, 21, wrote in her caption along with three photos of her bouncing baby boy.

Little Bentley made his debut a little earlier than expected, as Lauryn posted her last baby bump photo on July 18. “39 weeks waiting patiently 😩😍,” she captioned the shot.

This marks Lauryn and Josh’s second child together. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star also shares daughter Ella, 3, with her husband.

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in April. “Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 ❤️. After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier. 🥳🙏🏼😊🥰,” Pumpkin wrote via Instagram at the time, tagging Josh, 25.

“We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing,” the Georgia native gushed over her pregnancy news in an interview with People at the time. “Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.”

Pumpkin and Josh celebrated their baby shower in June, which also served as a family reunion as it was the first time the Shannon family — including June “Mama June” Shannon, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, were all together again for the first time in six years.

“I haven’t seen all the girls together at once because the relationship with Anna has always been difficult,” June said at the bash, according to The Sun. “But I did what I call ‘roll call’ with all the girls being there.”