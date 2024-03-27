June “Mama June” Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud, got into a heated argument when they disagreed over going to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s going away party in a teaser clip for Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

The clip began with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Joshua Efird showing their approval for Justin, 36, in a clip from the Friday, March 29, episode, with Josh, 27, adding that Justin is “only a couple years older than me.”

“I love Justin to death ‘cause he manages to keep your mom reliable for her bulls–t. So really, if your mama was to screw it up, we’d just keep him,” Josh jokingly told Lauryn, 24, in a confessional.

He added that their kids –Ella, Bentley, Sylus and Stella – have also grown to love Justin, and they even call him “Grampy.”

The clip then jumped to a conversation between Justin and June, 44, where he explained that he was heading to the park to meet Josh and his kids. June asked if she could go, though Justin said it would be best for her to stay at home because “all hell broke loose” the last time the family was together.

While June argued she should be invited since he was going to see her grandkids, Justin insisted they also became his family when they tied the knot in 2022. “You wanted me to be part of this family, so like, I’m a part of the family now, June,” he continued, adding that she previously said she wanted her husband to have “relationships” with her kids and grandkids.

“That’s why I want to go, June. You know, to make sure me and Josh are cool. You know, the kids are OK,” Justin continued.

June ultimately decided it was OK for Justin to go to the park, though she told him that he had to confirm they were invited to her daughter Alana’s going away party before she moved to Colorado for college. “Just make sure you tell them we’re gonna show up whether they want us to or not,” she added.

However, Justin put his foot down and said they were no longer going to show up to events they weren’t invited to.

WEtv

“Pumpkin told us last week that she was doing this goodbye for, like, Alana and just because we got in an argument does not mean that I’m not gonna show up,” the matriarch said in a confessional.

The clip concluded with Justin telling June that she hadn’t “learned a damn thing” amid their family’s drama.

The couple disagreed on going to Alana’s celebratory dinner after her family learned that money was missing from the former pageant queen’s Coogan account. The account was previously created so that Alana, 18, could access the money she earned as a child star when she became a legal adult.

Not only have Alana and Lauryn accused June of taking her money, but the sisters also got upset with their mother when she refused to help pay for Alana’s college.

Fans can continue to catch up on the drama when Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.