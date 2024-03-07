Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon confronted June “Mama June” Shannon about not being sent details for Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s graduation in a teaser clip from the Friday, March 8, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

In the teaser clip, Jo, 60, called out June, 44, for excluding her from a group chat that included all of the information for Alana’s graduation. June argued that “everybody” knew the details, but Jo fired back by insisting that wasn’t the case.

“My message – and I can show you on my phone – was between me and Alana. I asked her several times for the day. I was never in a group text,” Jo explained. “The only words I got was, ‘It’s the end of the month. It’s the last week in the month.’”

Jo said she “needed a date and a time,” stating that “nobody wanted to give it.”

After June said that Alana, 18, had a lot on her mind at the time, Jo called out her sister for not communicating with her. “She claims she doesn’t have any time to talk to me, but has plenty of time to write crap all over social media about me,” Jo said in a confessional as several of June’s social media posts appeared on the screen, in which she said Jo was a “no show” at Alana’s graduation.

Jo then admitted she was concerned about what Alana thought of her for missing her graduation. “Alana reads this. All the girls do, but Alana, right now, is reading it and now believing it because, of course, it’s on the internet,” she continued about June’s posts.

Back in her conversation with June, the mother of four accused Jo of trying to get in the way of her reconciling with her daughters. “I didn’t tell you to back off!” she angrily replied. “I said you got to let them come to you. I never told you to back off.”

June made it clear she didn’t see eye to eye with Jo, adding that she was trying to portray herself as “perfect” and “innocent” during the argument. “But she’s the one that, like, pissed off everybody,” she added in a confessional.

The sisters continued to argue about Jo’s involvement in June’s daughters’ lives. After noting that she took on a maternal role for Alana, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Jessica Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird amid their estrangement from June, Jo insisted she was happy to take a step back now that June and her daughters worked through their issues.

Jo yelled that she was “waiting” for June to mend her relationships with her children so that she “could take care of [her] family” and her business. “Everything I’ve got going on that I took over on top of taking over worrying about you, worrying about the girls and making sure that everybody was OK,” she continued.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.