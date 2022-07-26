A dark past. Mama June: From Not to Hot star June “Mama June” Shannon is a happily married woman after tying the knot with husband, Justin Stroud, in March 2022. The two took the next step in their whirlwind relationship after just five months into their romance. However, the reality mom has a toxic dating history, dating back to the father of her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

The reality personality dated ex-boyfriend David Dunn in the ‘90s before they welcomed Anna in 1994. He quickly exited the picture after getting arrested a year later for stealing a handgun.

In 1999, June began dating Michael Anthony Ford, who is the father of Lauryn “Pumpkin” and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon. While the sisters share the same dad, Lauryn was unaware that Michael was her biological father until 2014.

“Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica’s dad has had nothing to do with her over the years,” June told Entertainment Tonight in November 2014. “So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today? I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else.”

Michael was arrested in 2005 and served two years in prison after attempting to solicit oral sex and expose his genitals to a police officer in an online chat room, who was disguised as a 13-year-old girl, according to records obtained by In Touch at the time.

A year before the arrest of Jessica and Lauryn’s dad, the Toddlers and Tiaras alum met Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s dad, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson on an online chat room and, well, the rest is reality TV history.

After their 2012 engagement, the two worked out their spousal issues on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. During the 2016 show, June revealed that she found inappropriate flirtatious texts on Sugar Bear’s phone.

“I believe there was more than one. The text messages that I have seen [are from] men and women,” she explained during a confessional on the show. “I want him to be honest, and I don’t feel in my gut that he’s fully honest.”

Following her long-lasting relationship, the TLC star started a relationship with ex Geno Doak, with whom she entered a dark time that revolved around substance abuse. June revealed in June 2020 that they spent $150,000 in six months, leading them to sleep in their car.

However, the pair attempted to turn their lives around and even embarked on a weight loss journey in December 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We like to cook together,” she told In Touch at the time. “We eat together. We eat about the same food. I don’t do the rabbit food, though, but outside of that, yes, we do a lot of things together and eat as much as possible together.”

Nearly a year later, June revealed that she split from Geno around the same time that he was sentenced to a 16-month jail sentence. He was charged with the possession of crack cocaine and a domestic violence case after a dispute with June. “Listen, Geno is not in the f–kin’ picture,” she said during her August 2021 Instagram Live. “If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram. If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

After making a plea deal, he will face two years of probation following the sentence that he is still serving.

Disclaimer: The following text covers substance abuse and sexual assault cases. If you’re in need of help, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 and the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

