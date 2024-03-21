June “Mama June” Shannon shared a cryptic message amid headlines that her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson confronted her about missing money.

“You know why she don’t care no more? It’s not because she got a cold ass [heart]. It’s because she got that little bit of love inside her heart and she’s trying to protect it,” Mama June, 44, shared in a Reel via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 21. “So she’s not going to waste that love with people that’s trying to waste and drain her energy and drain her soul.”

The reality TV alum cosigned the message, writing, “Amen. I know I’m not the only person that feels like this.”

Courtesy of June Shannon/Instagram

The timing of her cryptic message is interesting considering her youngest daughter, 18, accused her of lying about missing money and prioritizing her husband Justin Stroud’s jewelry collection.

In a teaser for the Friday, March 22, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird discovered there was only $33,000 in Alana’s Coogan account, where June was legally required to deposit her reality TV earnings.

“There should at least be six figures in that account!” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum claimed in a confessional. “Something’s not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work.”

While Mama June claimed taxes “automatically took out 50 percent,” her daughters weren’t buying her excuses. “I’m no tax person, but I know good and well no state is taking 50 percent worth of taxes out of every check,” Lauryn, 24, fired back.

The mom of four then claimed she used the money on Alana to pay for her upkeep over the years. “Every time that you needed something, clothes or whatever, hair appointments, lash appointments, nail appointments,” the matriarch listed out, noting her daughter had been paying her own bills since she was 12 years old. “And you’ve been doing a good job of it.”

Mama June argued that Alana should be “grateful” as $33,000 was a lot more than “most 18-year-olds start their life with.”

The conversation came one week after June got into a heated discussion with her daughters after refusing to help Alana pay for college.

“Mama said no and I was kind of expecting that, I’m not gonna lie, because just how negative she’s been about college the whole entire time,” Alana said in a confessional during the March 15 episode. “She’s had nothing really positive to say about it and it kinda just pisses me off people she can help everyone around her. She can help Justin. She can help this man and that man and she can help Jesse get into college and everything else.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.