Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson got a major surprise from her family following her high school graduation during a teaser clip from the Friday, February 16, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

While arriving to her graduation party at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Josh Efird’s house, Alana, 18, was greeted by her family as a new pink car was parked on the front lawn. The teen broke out into a smile and walked over to the car before she said she wanted to “get in it.”

“It’s not exactly the fancy ride I was hoping for,” Alana admitted in a confessional as a flashback clip showed her pointing out a luxury SUV at a dealership. “But I love my new car. Like, it’s my favorite color. Pink goes with everything, OK.”

The TV personality then explained all of the things she wants to do with the car, including getting her nails and toes painted pink. “Love it,” she added.

Back at the gathering, June “Mama June” Shannon said that the car was missing “bling.” However, Alana’s sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell pointed out that there was “a little bit of bling in it in the rearview” mirror.

During a confessional, Alana reluctantly thanked Lauryn, 24, and said she appreciated the gift. “The best part is that I don’t have any car payments,” she added. However, Lauryn pointed out that Alana still needed to get her license so that she could drive her car to Colorado.

The clip concluded with Josh, 27, telling Alana that he and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, had to paint a house for “two weeks” in order to give her the car. “And then we had to paint it cause, like, it was ugly,” he shared, noting that the car was originally a brown-red color.

Alana was given the gift just one week after fans watched her and Dralin, 22, discuss their plans for the future. As she prepared to get ready for her graduation ceremony, Alana explained she wasn’t excited because there was “so much going on” in her life. She then noted that Lauryn was pushing her to make a decision on whether or not she wanted to move to Colorado for college, though the reality star said she didn’t want to go without Dralin amid his legal problems.

“I wanna go to Colorado with you, but I don’t know if I can leave the state,” he told her in a confessional. Alana replied, “If you can’t figure this out, what’s gonna happen with us, you know? Like, we can’t even be together if you in a whole other state.”

Not only did Alana admit that the situation with Dralin was “stressing [her] out,” but she added that Anna’s cancer battle was another reason she was hesitant to move states. “This is too much, you know,” she said. “I just don’t feel like it seems like a good time to leave right now.”

Alana’s eldest sister later died at the age of 29 in December 2023 following her cancer battle.

She worried about her future with Dralin following his run-in with the law. Dralin was arrested for driving under the influence during a high-speed police chase in February 2023. The reality star was charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and speeding, fleeing and attempting to evade police, according to the Money County Sheriff’s office.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.