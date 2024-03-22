Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson faced a tough reality when she realized finding an apartment in Colorado might be more difficult than expected in a teaser clip for Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with In Touch.

In a clip for the Friday, March 22, episode, Alana, 18, and sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird recalled looking at apartments in Colorado before the teen moved there for college with boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

After noting that the cheapest apartment they toured was $2,000 per month, Alana received a text message from her realtor explaining one of her applications was denied because Lauryn’s credit wasn’t approved. Alana then asked Lauryn’s husband, Josh Efird, if he would cosign for the apartment, though he said his credit is just as bad as his wife’s.

“He wasn’t talking about credit and neither was I until now and we’re trying to work on it,” Lauryn, 24, explained. “So it’s not near where you probably need it to be.”

Lauryn further explained the situation in a confessional, admitting that it’s easier to find a home in Georgia than it is in other parts of the United States. “Me and Josh were never taught about credit and we really didn’t need credit in Georgia to rent,” she shared. “In Colorado … it’s a whole different ball game.”

While Lauryn encouraged Alana to focus on the bright side of the situation by reminding her she was accepted into a great nursing program, Alana admitted she didn’t know what she was going to do about her living situation.

“You have to keep trying,” Lauryn told Alana, who noted she already had been denied many apartments. “You might have to pay a little bit more, but that will give you a year. You’re almost 18 and you can start building your credit. You and Dralin can start working on that together.”

Lauryn – who has been Alana’s legal guardian since 2022 – assured her younger sister that they would figure it out. “Your a– is going to college,” she said.

The sisters were faced with the situation after their mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, refused to help pay for Alana’s education during the March 15 episode.

After June, 44, denied Lauryn and Alana’s request to help financially, the siblings slammed their mother when they left her house. “That’s just crazy as s–t to me,” Lauryn stated. “The fact that she was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to help you.’”

“Mama said no and I was kind of expecting that, I’m not gonna lie, because just how negative she’s been about college the whole entire time,” Alana added in a confessional. “She’s had nothing really positive to say about it and it kinda just pisses me off people she can help everyone around her. She can help Justin. She can help this man and that man and she can help Jesse get into college and everything else.”

Fans can continue to watch the drama unfold as Mama June: Family Crisis airs on ​WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.