Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has amassed a small fortune for herself years after leaving reality television. But how did she do it? Keep reading for details on Anna’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Anna Cardwell’s Net Worth?

The former reality star is reportedly worth an estimated $1 million, per multiple outlets.

What Is Anna Cardwell’s Job?

In April 2020, the former reality star opened up about her job following a breast augmentation surgery.

“I’m a stocker at Walmart. I basically lift up heavy stuff and put it on shelf, and reaching from the top shelf,” she told HollywoodLife at the time. “I went to work probably a week after being at home [from surgery]. I slept most of the time I was home, because I was off for a little while. Then, I went back to work.”

She went on to say that she “was scared to go to work,” because she still had stitches and was not fully healed.

“I was scared that something’s going to pop out, but nothing did. I finally took my tape off, probably about a couple of weeks after being home,” she added. “My work knew about it. I told them exactly what was going on. They put me on small stuff, like cleaning the shelves off, binning everything.”

While it’s unclear how much Anna was making from her stock job, according to Walmart’s corporate site, the average wage of an associate in Georgia is $15.95 per hour.

It seems that in the years since, however, Anna has had a career change.

“Looking to trade or upgrade and just get something,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote via Facebook in March 2022. “I will be your girl if you’re looking for pre-owned or brand spanking new.”

According to her unverified profile, Anna works as a saleswoman at Five Star Toyota of Milledgeville.

What Is Wrong With Anna Cardwell?

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023. The following month she underwent her first round of chemotherapy, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.”

While she has yet to address the news publicly, Anna has added four wigs to her Amazon Wish List as she has reportedly begun losing hair.

“You never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shared via her Instagram Story on March 30.