Talk about a family affair! Little People, Big World’s former star Jacob Roloff may not appear on his family’s reality TV show anymore, but that doesn’t mean he and his pregnant wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, won’t be on the farm helping out during pumpkin season.

Isabel, 25, who is expecting her and Jacob’s first child in December, was photographed wearing the employee uniform, an orange “Roloff Farms” apron, next to her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, at the farm on Saturday, October 9.

“[Amy] and [Isabel] out at the patch today,” the farm’s official Instagram shared. The account also shared a photo of the photographer in their Stories, writing, “In true Oregon fashion, sunglasses and a beanie because the weather can’t make up its mind.”

“Beautiful pic!” a visitor of the farm commented. “So great meeting you both today!”

“Met them both opening weekend. They were so sweet & friendly. We have been fans of the family since the start,” another guest shared. “The farm was amazing & we will be back!”

Also helping out on the farm are Amy’s new husband, Chris Marek, and Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Jacob’s brothers, Zach and Jeremy Roloff, have not been spotted at the farm since it opened for the season on October 1.

Isabel’s husband, 24, was previously spotted helping out his father, 60, during opening weekend and it seems that the couple is having a fun (and adorable) time working together.

“How is he so cute?” Isabel shared in her Instagram Stories while on her break with Jacob, who she married in September 2019.

She posted a second image of the TLC alum wearing a Roloff Farm sweater, captioning it, “Please help, I have such a crush.” She later added, “Guys, I did a bold thing. Flirted with my crush. Now I’m having his baby.”

The youngest son of Amy, 57, and Matt shared the news that he and his wife were expecting in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump via Instagram. Along with the family picture, the pair revealed they are having a boy.

Don’t expect to see Jacob and Isabel’s son on social media anytime soon, though. On September 12, the former LPBW star shared a maternity photo of his wife, writing that he “cannot wait to meet [his] son” and was looking forward “to the rest of [his] life” with his family. He added in the comment section, “Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. [It] is, specifically, not personal.”

After sharing photos from her baby shower on Instagram on September 30, the photographer also answered a follower’s question regarding baby photos.

“[Do] you think you’ll struggle keeping babes off social media?” the Instagram user asked. “[It’s so] hard to not want to show off our littles.”

“[No,] I don’t think so, because it’s something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel replied. “And who knows, maybe a few of those here and there but never his face. He deserves his privacy.”