Family feud? Despite being a longstanding family tradition, not all members of the Roloff family were present for this year’s opening of pumpkin season.

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and girlfriend Cayrn Chandler welcomed guests to the family farm on October 1, and were joined by a few members of the family. Even Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, whom he bought the farm with in 1990, was present with her new husband Chris Marek to help ring in Pumpkin Season 2021.

The former couple’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Sofia Rock, who are expecting their first child, a boy, in December, were also present.

Roloff Farms/Instagram

However, Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff as well as Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff were surprisingly missing at the event. So far, it appears Molly Roloff, Matt and Amy’s only daughter, was also not present.

The absence of the siblings is odd, given that in the past they have all participated in the event, including taking photos at the farm and dressing up in costumes.

Instead of being with Matt, 59, on opening day, Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 30, shared on their Instagram Stories that they were on their way to Hood River, a city in Oregon that is about an hour and a half away from Roloff Farms, to go apple picking.

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Tori, 30, shared in the past that she’s enjoyed the farm’s festivities.

“It’s always sad to say [goodbye] to pumpkin season,” Tori wrote on Instagram in 2018. “This year has been so much fun watching Jackson march around like he owns the place. … Can’t wait till next pumpkin season!”

In 2020, she even revealed that the family traditions and getting to watch her 4-year-old son with Zach, 31, has made her a fan of the Halloween season.

“I’m really not that into Halloween at all, but Jackson has been into dressing up so now I’m kind of into it! I haven’t carved pumpkins in years and it was so fun!! Jackson loved it,” Tori wrote in October 2020. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but… I can’t wait for Halloween!”