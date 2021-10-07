Relatable. Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler revealed that she can’t escape work — especially during Roloff Farms’ busiest time of the year.

Caryn, 53, shared a photo alongside her boyfriend, Matt Roloff, during the family farm’s opening weekend of pumpkin season. In it, she holds a walkie-talkie and wears a big smile and an orange “Roloff Farms” apron. “Pumpkin season is in full swing,” she wrote on Instagram on October 3.

In response to a fan commenting that it looked like she was working, she wrote, “[LOL.] I can’t seem to get away. Now I help fold T-shirts & stock jam.”

Caryn is no stranger to pumpkin season and how busy it can get in the fall. The TLC star worked on the farm for ten years; first, as a manager and then as Matt’s personal assistant.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get [ex-wife Amy Roloff] as involved as she can,” Matt, 59, said on Little People, Big World in 2018. “There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

Even though Caryn hasn’t been an employee at Roloff Farms as of 2018, according to Good Housekeeping, it looks like she’s still willing to help her boyfriend — especially since it seems some helping hands were missing from this year’s opening day.

While several members of the family were present to ring in Pumpkin Season 2021, it was noticeable that this year wasn’t exactly a family affair as previous years showed.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy, 57, and her new husband, Chris Marek, were present to welcome guests on October 1, as was Matt and Amy’s youngest son, Jacob Roloff, and his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock. But Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff as well as Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff were surprisingly missing at the event. It appeared that the former couple’s only daughter, Molly Roloff, was also not present.

Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 30, opted to go apple picking instead of attending the opening day, and fans speculate it’s due to a family rift.

“Very sad [Zach] and Tori and the kids aren’t ever together with you,” an Instagram user commented on Audrey’s photos documenting their apple picking tradition throughout the years. When asked why the twins no longer spend time together, the same fan suggested, “Dispute over both Jeremy and Zack wanting the farm.”

“Do you hang out with your [husband’s] brother’s family?” another commenter asked.

While it’s unknown why Tori, 30, and Zach, 31, didn’t attend the opening day, Tori has shared her enjoyment of pumpkin season in the past.

“It’s always sad to say [goodbye] to pumpkin season,” Tori wrote on Instagram in 2018. “Can’t wait till next pumpkin season!”

There could be a plethora of reasons as to why the two young families did not attend Roloff Farms’ opening day, as everyone seemed happy together at the baby show that Amy recently threw for Isabel, 25, and Jacob, 24, who are expecting their first child.

Isabel shared photos taken at the party, including one adorable shot of all the ladies together, including Audrey, Tori, Molly, Amy, and Tori and Zach’s youngest child, Lilah.