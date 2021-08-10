Little People, Big World and now a bigger family! Jacob Roloff and his pregnant wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, are expecting their first child. While they wait in anticipation for their bundle of joy to arrive, the couple has been sharing the adorable stages of Isabel’s baby bump on social media.

Jacob, 24, and Isabel, 25, shared the news via Instagram in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump and the Little People, Big World alum couldn’t look any happier. Along with their pregnancy announcement, they also confirmed they’re having a boy.

“Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say … We’re having a son,” Jacob wrote in his caption.

Isabel (a.k.a. Izzy) also shared the news on her Instagram account, writing, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December.

Jacob and Isabel started dating in 2014 and became engaged in December 2017 during a romantic trip to Iceland. In September 2019, they had an intimate, rustic farmhouse wedding. But it hasn’t always been easy for the former reality star and the artist.

In September, the artist opened up and reflected on their “hard” first year of marriage.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been ‘easy’ for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us,” Isabel wrote on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

She continued on a happier note, “No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all.”

Isabel and Jacob are already the proud aunt and uncle to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s kids, Bode and Ember, as well as Tori and Zach Roloff’s kids, Jackson and Lilah — but now it looks like they’re more than ready to take on the title of “mom” and “dad.”

Keep scrolling to see Isabel Sofia Rock’s growing baby bump!