Proud grandma! Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff sent a sweet message to her youngest child, Jacob Roloff, before he welcomes his first child with his wife, Isabel Sofia Rock.

“My youngest son is going to be a [dad] soon. He’s going to be great in this role,” Amy, 57, shared on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 30. “Love you Jacob.”

The heartfelt message comes just days after Amy threw Isabel, 25, and Jacob, 24, a baby shower — complete with gorgeous decor, delicious homemade vegetarian treats, baby games and gifts.

“Baby is so loved already,” Izzy wrote on Instagram after the shower. “Thank you all for being excited with us about our sweet new addition to the family.”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

The couple, who married in September 2019, shared the news they were expecting in July, posting a photo of the couple holding Isabel’s already growing baby bump on Instagram. Along with the family photo, the professional photographer revealed they were expecting a boy in December.

While this is Jacob and Isabel’s first child, this isn’t Amy’s first rodeo. She’s a grandmother, or “Mimi,” to Tori and Zach Roloff’s children, Jackson and Lilah, as well as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s little ones, Ember and Bode. Audrey, 30, and Jeremy, 31, are also expecting their third child in November.

Don’t expect to see Jacob and Isabel’s son on social media anytime soon, though. On September 12, the former LPBW star shared a maternity photo of his wife, writing that he “cannot wait to meet [his] son” and was looking forward “to the rest of [his] life” with his family.

The youngest son of Amy and Matt Roloff added in the comment section, “Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. [It] is, specifically, not personal.”

After sharing photos from the baby shower on her Instagram on Thursday, September 30, the photographer also answered a follower’s question regarding baby photos.

“[Do] you think you’ll struggle keeping babes off social media?” the Instagram user asked. “[It’s so] hard to not want to show off our littles.”

“[No,] I don’t think so, because it’s something we’re super passionate about,” Isabel replied. “And who knows, maybe a few of those here and there but never his face. He deserves his privacy.”