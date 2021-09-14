After growing up in the public eye, it seems Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff, who is currently expecting a baby with wife Isabel Sofia Rock, does not plan to publicly share photos or videos of his son.

On Monday, Jacob, 24, shared a maternity photo of Isabel, 25, posing in a field of flowers during sunset.

“[Yes,] this is my beautiful wife. [Yes,] I am excited to be with her again. [Yes,] I cannot wait to meet my son. [Yes,] I am looking forward to the rest of my life [with my family],” the former reality TV star captioned the photo.

The TLC personality added in the comment section, “Thank you[,] thank you for friendly comments[,] however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. [It] is, specifically, not personal.”

Jacob Roloff/Instagram

Jacob, the youngest child of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, first appeared on Little People, Big World in 2006, when he was 9 years old. He remained on the show for 10 years until his departure in 2016.

In December 2020, Jacob opened up about being a child sexual abuse survivor and accused one of the show’s executive field producers of molestation.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words,” the Oregon resident shared via Instagram at the time. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again.”

“I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015,” he alleged. “I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development. By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.”

Jacob’s family and wife offered their support after sharing the statement.

The couple seemingly declining to share images or videos of their child publicly differs from how Jacob’s siblings handle parenthood. His older brothers and their wives, Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey, and Zach Roloff and his wife Tori, often share photos and milestones of their growing families with their followers.

While some fans are disappointed by the couple’s decision, many more supported the choice, commenting that “children don’t need to be on social media,” and that he is “already a great dad.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.