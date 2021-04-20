Khloe Kardashian Drags Troll Who Calls Her ‘Insecure’ After Leaked Photo Drama: ‘Look in the Mirror’

Clapping back. Khloé Kardashian slammed a troll who called her “insecure” following the leaked bikini photo drama.

“If insecurity were a person,” the user wrote under a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, on Instagram. In response, she fired back, “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness. I’m sorry that you’re hurting,” she said alongside a blue heart emoji.

The rebuttal comes just two weeks after the Good American founder was criticized for the way she handled a pic that was shared without her consent. The snap taken over Easter weekend, which featured the mom of one wearing an animal print swimsuit, isn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering,” a source told Life & Style. In fact, KoKo “went ballistic” upon learning of the social media leak. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down.”

Tracy Romulus, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for KKW Brands, stressed, however, that Khloé’s disapproval had nothing to do with her appearance.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy told Page Six in an April 5 statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

As fans know, Tristan Thompson‘s girlfriend has been called out for heavily editing and Photoshopping her photos over the years — accusations she has denied.

“Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” the source added. “Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star faced a similar Photoshop scandal in February 2021 after releasing images for her new Good American campaign. However, Khloé shut down the speculation.

“I’m cracking up! For a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” she tweeted at the time. “The closer the object is to the camera, they will get elongated. So, in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

A source told In Touch momager Kris Jenner was “in panic mode” following the incident, though it seems like things have since quieted down. “The Kardashian and Jenner empires are highly curated, that’s why this accidentally leaked Khloé photo is causing such a stir,” the insider divulged. “The damage control is already in place.”