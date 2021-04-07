Getting things done! Kris Jenner is “in panic mode” amid daughter Khloé Kardashian‘s ongoing bikini photo controversy, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“The Kardashian and Jenner empires are highly curated, that’s why this accidentally leaked Khloé photo is causing such a stir,” the insider adds. “The damage control is already in place.”

While the 65-year-old momager is “trying to fix it all,” the 36-year-old Good American founder’s sisters are “divided.” Khloé’s unedited photo made its rounds online after it was accidentally posted by an unnamed assistant as the family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs on Sunday, April 4. As fans know, this isn’t the first time the famous family has come under fire for their use of Photoshop.

“Kim [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] blame the assistant, Kourtney [Kardashian] thinks Khloé should have known better and just left it alone,” the source tells In Touch. “They’re definitely worried about the fallout and how it can affect all of their brands.”

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

After the picture — which showed the E! personality wearing a cheetah-print bathing suit — was circulating online, her team started working to have it taken down. Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands issued a statement to The New York Post’s Page Six about the controversy on Monday, April 5. “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” the CMO said. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “feels horrible” the insider also tells In Touch. “It’s a huge mess now,” they add. “Thankfully, Khloé has [daughter] True to take her mind off things and Tristan [Thompson] to support her.”

Khloé, for her part, has yet to publicly acknowledge the situation, but she has shared multiple cryptic messages via social media. On Tuesday, April 6, she shared a quote on Instagram Stories that read, “A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be, and then making the best of it.”

Just minutes later, she shared a separate message about being “exhausted” as the bathing suit drama continues. “I crave space. It charges my batteries. It helps me breathe,” the quote read. “Being around people can be so exhausting because most of them love to take and barely know how to give. Except for a rare few.”