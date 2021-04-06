Khloe Kardashian Posts About ‘Making the Best of It’ After Unedited Photo Leak

Looking on the bright side? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic message after her unedited bikini photo was leaked on social media by accident.

“A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be, and then making the best of it,” a quote from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, read on Tuesday, April 6.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder posted the words of inspiration via her Instagram Stories hours after a “private” pic of her in an animal print swimsuit made its rounds online.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of sister Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement on Monday, April 5.

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” the CMO added.

The E! personality was not pleased the image from her Easter celebrations was uploaded without her permission, an insider told Life & Style, noting it wasn’t something that “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

The source continued, “[Khloé] put a spotlight on it — and now more people have seen that pic than probably would have if she had just left it alone.”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Shutterstock

Khloé has yet to address the photos publicly, but she did share another message about welcoming some solitude. “I crave space. It charges my batteries. It helps me breathe,” she posted. “Being around people can be so exhausting, because most of them love to take and barely know how to give. Except for a rare few.”

Earlier this year, however, she did speak out when dealing with a similar Photoshop ordeal in February 2021. “I’m cracking up! For a few of those [Good American] photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” the Revenge Body alum fired back at editing claims. “The closer the object is to the camera; they will get elongated. So, in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers.”

Despite the ongoing drama, Khloe enjoyed the company of her loved ones while celebrating Easter on April 4. She was all smiles in a recent snap shared with 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, captioned, “My baby bunny.”