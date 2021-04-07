After the unedited bikini-clad photo of Khloé Kardashian went viral, fans have been wondering who captured the stunning snap of the reality star — until now.

New documents reveal it was taken by her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, 86, during their fun-filled Easter celebrations in Palm Springs on April 4. It should be noted that MJ wasn’t the person who later shared the image on social media.

Kris Jenner’s mother was, however, referred to as the copyright holder in a statement shared by Khloé’s legal team, who are in the process of removing all traces of the image.

“We are counsel for Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon,” reads the legal notice, according to The Sun. “Copies of a photograph, captured by our client, which captures her family member Khloé Kardashian in a private location (wearing a leopard-print bikini), have been unlawfully posted online, without authorization.”

Although many fans have praised the Good American founder’s natural beauty in the since-deleted portrait, it was shared online accidentally “by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, previously told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The pic showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, going makeup-free while striking a pose in her swimsuit. Despite the positive response online, it wasn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering,” an insider close to Khloé told Life & Style amid the ordeal. Because of her reaction, the source said, “She put a spotlight on it — and now more people have seen that pic than probably would have if she had just left it alone.”

Khloé still hasn’t addressed the photo publicly, but she did share some seemingly related messages via Instagram Stories. “A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be, and then making the best of it,” one quote read on April 6. She later posted, “I crave space. It charges my batteries. It helps me breathe. Being around people can be so exhausting, because most of them love to take and barely know how to give. Except for a rare few.”