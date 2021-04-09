How sweet! Tristan Thompson gifted girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a gorgeous bouquet of flowers following the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s unedited bikini photo scandal earlier this week. The Good American founder posted a picture of the all-pink arrangement to her IG Story on Thursday, April 8.

Khloé, 36, also tagged Tristan, 30, and added an animated heart emoji. It seems like the E! personality, who shares daughter True Thompson with the NBA athlete, is in better spirits after breaking her silence on the controversy. Two days after an unauthorized photo of Khloé wearing an animal print bikini was leaked online, the California native took to social media to share a powerful message.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful, but as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are,” the Revenge Body host began, along with sharing several clips of herself working out.

Khloé went on to explain that the “constant ridicule” and “judgment” surrounding her appearance throughout her time in the spotlight has been “too much to bear.” However, she did conclude her statement on an uplifting note.

“We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen,” Khloé wrote. “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Upon realizing that the photo, which was taken during the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter celebration, was accidentally posted online, the California native “went ballistic,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down.”

According to a separate insider, Khloé relied on Tristan “to support her” and True “to take her mind off things” during the difficult time.