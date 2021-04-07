Khloe Kardashian Posts About 'Craving Space' Amid Photo Leak Controversy

Subtle hint? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic post about being “exhausted” amid her unedited bikini photo controversy.

“I crave space. It charges my batteries. It helps me breathe,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 6. “Being around people can be so exhausting because most of them love to take and barely know how to give. Except for a rare few.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Minutes earlier, she shared a separate telling quote which read, “A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be and then making the best of it.”

A photo of the Good American founder in a cheetah-print bikini taken on Easter began making the rounds online after it was posted without consent. Later, her team scrambled to have it removed.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

A source told Life & Style the mom of one — who shares daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — “went ballistic” after learning of the photo leak. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down.”

According to the insider, the picture isn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A separate source added that KoKo “feels horrible” about the whole ordeal. “Thankfully, Khloé has True to take her mind off things and Tristan to support her,” the insider divulged. “Khloé and her team opened up a can of worms by protesting about the photo.”

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family are “divided” on the situation, however. “Kim [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] blame the assistant, Kourtney [Kardashian] thinks Khloé should have known better and just left it alone and Kris [Jenner] is in panic mode trying to fix it all,” the insider explained. “They’re definitely worried about the fallout and how it can affect all of their brands” since their “empires are highly curated.”

That being said, “damage control is already in place,” and the famous family is “bending over backward to make this right.”