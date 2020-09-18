Back and forth. Jon Gosselin called out his ex-wife Kate Gosselin amid son Collin‘s physical abuse claims.

“Kate, the message to you is to stop,” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 43, told Entertainment Tonight. “Unless you don’t want to have any ounce of any relationship with your children in the future. You’re ruining that.”

His plea comes after the mother of his children called him a “violent and abusive person,” allegations which Jon vehemently denied.

“Jon Gosselin is a loving father who has never abused his son. He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years,” Jon’s rep told In Touch. “The recent allegations were deemed unfounded by the police department and CYS within 24 hours. Kate’s malicious statements are libelous and if her false accusations of abuse continue, legal action will be taken.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Collin, 16, alleged his dad “beat” him. “My dad is a liar,” the caption allegedly read. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child and Youth Services notified Kate, 45, of the alleged incident that took place earlier this month and didn’t hold back her anger.

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” she told People. “There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.” She added of her ex-husband, whom she split from in 2009, “I don’t want my children around [Jon]. Enough is enough.”

Collin’s sister, Hannah, however, also defended her father, saying “he loves us” and is a “very supportive dad,” she told the Daily Mail. “Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him.”

Kate previously sent Collin to a program for children with special needs because he “has some educational and social challenges,” she once said. His father, however, said he only has ADHD and “has never been diagnosed with any known medical condition,” claiming he was “caged” for three years and now has PTSD as a result.

“I know my children have suffered abuse,” Jon said, “and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story.”