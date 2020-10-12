Out of sight, out of mind. Mady Gosselin isn‘t letting family drama deter her from paving her own path and chasing her goals. The former Kate Plus 8 star is “trying to stay out” of the turmoil surrounding her loved ones, a source exclusively tells In Touch, revealing school is “her priority” at this time.

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad [Jon Gosselin],” the source says. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent.”

“She’s in school and moving forward. Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what, she just hopes Collin is safe and there’s mutual respect there,” adds the insider.

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, both 20, previously spoke about their strained relationship with Jon in 2018, but he has since expressed his hopes to make amends.

Emotions have been running high in the Gosselin brood ever since their brother Collin accused their father, Jon, 43, of physical abuse in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child and Youth Services later notified their mother, Kate Gosselin, 45, of the alleged incident that took place between Jon and Collin, 16, causing a further rift in the family. “I don’t want my children around [Jon]. Enough is enough,” the mother of eight told People on September 10.

The following day, Jon’s rep denied the allegations in a statement to In Touch. “No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children and Youth Services investigation,” the TV star-turned-DJ’s rep said. “Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Meanwhile, Mady has remained on good terms with her mother, especially after temporarily moving back home from college amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mady “will never turn her back” on Kate, the insider adds, but she is avoiding the drama at all costs. “She’s made friends, dated a little and while she doesn’t crave the limelight right now, she hasn’t necessarily ruled out a return to TV. Maybe someday they can have a spinoff to see what she and her siblings are up to.”

There is still “a divide” with Hannah and Collin since they both live with Jon, “but who knows what the future holds,” the source says. “She’s living her life right now and not focusing on stirring up a family feud. She’ll leave that up to others.”