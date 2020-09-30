Former Kate Plus 8 star Mady Gosselin shared a rare photo amid dad Jon Gosselin‘s abuse allegations.

“Girlz and gals,” the 19-year-old captioned the snapshot on Tuesday, September 29, alongside two friends.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The post comes nearly three weeks after the teen’s brother Collin Gosselin accused their father of physical abuse, prompting an investigation.

According to People, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child and Youth Services notified their mom, Kate Gosselin, of the alleged incident between Jon and the 16-year-old that took place earlier this month.

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” she told the outlet. “There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.” She later called her ex-husband a “violent and abusive person.”

Collin reportedly said his dad “beat” him in a now-deleted Instagram post. “My dad is a liar,” it allegedly read. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Since then, however, Mady and Collin’s sister Hannah has spoken out in support of Jon. “My dad loves us,” Hannah told the Daily Mail on September 16, adding that he’s a “very supportive dad.”

Jon’s rep previously told In Touch Jon is a “loving father who has never abused his son,” noting that “legal action will be taken” following Kate’s “malicious” and “libelous statements.”

Prior to the accusations, a source told In Touch exclusively things were “going pretty well” between the father-son duo. “He was happy with Jon’s girlfriend Colleen [Conrad] and seemed well-adjusted to living life with his dad, sister Hannah and Colleen’s kids.”

No charges have been filed.