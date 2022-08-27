Kate Gosselin (née Kreider) and ex-husband Jon Gosselin rose to fame when their hit reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in 2007. Now, a single mom to her eight growing children, Kate largely stays out of the spotlight. Keep reading for details on where Kate Gosselin is today!

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live?

Following her split from Jon, Kate and four of her children relocated from their home in Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, due to financial “issues,” a source told In Touch.

“Kate had been living a relatively normal life in Pennsylvania for years after her reality show fame began to fizzle out,” an insider previously told In Touch regarding TLC cutting ties with the former reality star. “Finances were always an issue, though. Kate had been living way above her means for years.”

Children Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah moved to the Tar Heel State with their mother, while Collin and Hannah, whom Jon gained custody of in 2018, remained in Pennsylvania with their father. The former couple’s eldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara, are living in New York where they attend Syracuse University and Fordham University, respectively.

In Touch confirmed that Kate and her children live in a one-story waterfront property that she purchased in April 2018. The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private pier and dock for a boat, a pool, a hot tub and an extended garage.

What Is Kate Gosselin’s Job?

After more than a decade on reality television, Kate returned to her roots and received a “multi-state” license from the North Carolina Board of Nursing in June 2021. Her license reportedly expires in March 2023.

“Returning to nursing isn’t easy for Kate because of her fame. It really went to her head,”an insider told In Touch in January. “She hadn’t worked as a nurse since she began filming the show [Jon & Kate Plus 8] 15 years ago! But she has to do what she has to do.”

Who Is Kate Gosselin Dating?

Following her June 2009 divorce, Kate began dating millionaire entrepreneur Jeff Prescott. News of their budding relationship broke in January 2015.

“Jeff and Kate have known each other for over a year,” Us Weekly reported at the time. “They like each other.”

Throughout the summer, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in her hometown of Philadelphia. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they ultimately split that September, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In 2019, Kate received her own reality show in which she teamed up with relationship and dating experts to try to find her perfect match. Kate Plus Date premiered in June 2019 but only lasted six episodes.

Little is known of Kate’s current love life as she remains out of the spotlight and has not been active on her social media profiles since July 2020.